Scare Up Some Business at Lompoc Valley‘s Old Town Market’s Season

Old Town Market’s Season of Celebration invites local businesses of the Lompoc Valley to participate in the Sixth Annual Old Town Trick or Treat, hosted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor’s Bureau, 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct, 27.

Businesses in the Old Town area are encouraged to get in the spirit and hand out candy from their storefronts to the little witches, superheroes, princesses and zombies parading through Old Town.

Businesses outside of Old Town, or ones that do not have a brick-and-mortar location, can sign up to have a booth in Centennial Park, hosting carnival games, Halloween crafts, or handing out other goodies to the trick-or-treaters.

Registering for the Old Town Trick or Treat is free. Deadline to register is Wednesday, Oct. 24.

Old Town Market’s Season of Celebration covers three community events during the 2018 holiday season; the Lompoc Valley Scarecrow Fest, the Old Town Trick or Treat, and the Old Town Holly Jolly Jubilee.

For more information, or to sign up for any of the events, visit www.Lompoc.com, call 805-736-4567 ext.223, or e-mail [email protected]

— Marlee Bedford for Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce.