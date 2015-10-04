Scattered Showers Expected to Put In an Appearance in Santa Barbara County

Advice

It may not be measurable, and it likely won’t last, but rain — well, scattered showers anyway — is expected to fall on Santa Barbara County on Sunday.

The National Weather Service said a 70 percent chance of showers is in Sunday’s forecast for the South Coast, falling to 50 percent overnight and 20 percent Monday. Rainfall is iffier in the North County, with only a 50-50 chance Sunday.

Early Sunday, Montecito already had been on the receiving end of a few small showers.

The weather service said mostly cloudy conditions are likely through Wednesday on the South Coast, but the forecast for the North County is for partly cloudy skies by Monday.

Daytime temperatures in the upper 70s to around 80 are expected around the county through at least Wednesday.

