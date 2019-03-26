Scattered Showers Expected Wednesday Across Santa Barbara County

Scattered showers are expected Wednesday across Santa Barbara County, but rainfall amounts should be fairly light, according to the National Weather Service in Oxnard.
The forecast was calling for a 50-percent chance of rain, dropping to 20-percent Wednesday night.
Rainfall totals are expected to be ¼ of an inch or less, and there is a slight chance of thunderstorms.
Sunny skies should return Thursday and continue through the weekend into early next week, forecasters said.
Daytime highs are expected to be in the 70s by Saturday, with overnight lows around 50.
