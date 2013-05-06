Scattered Showers, Gusty Winds in Monday Forecast as Cold Front Moves Through

A cold, late season storm is swinging down the Central Coast, and will be accompanied Monday by scattered showers and gusty winds. The unsettled weather is expected to last through Tuesday and may generate thunderstorms and brief downpours.

The National Weather Service said Monday’s forecast puts the chance of showers at 60 percent throughout the day, with mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the low 60s on Santa Barbara County’s South Coast.

The weather service said southeast wind of 15 mph could gust to 20 mph Monday, and wind advisories may be issued over the next couple of days.

Tuesday should see more of the same, although the risk of rain will likely be gone by midday.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be negligible in Santa Barbara County, the weather service said, although localized but brief heavy downpours are possible.

A warming trend is expected to arrive on the Central Coast by the end of the week, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

