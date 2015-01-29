Tuesday, May 1 , 2018, 11:38 am | Overcast 59º

 
 
 
 

Southern California Edison to Begin Infrastructure-Improvement Work in Santa Barbara

By David Song for Southern California Edison | January 29, 2015 | 2:14 p.m.

To ensure continued reliable electric service, Southern California Edison will begin infrastructure-improvement work this year to upgrade distribution circuits that serve parts of Santa Barbara.

A number of projects have been planned for this year with many targeting downtown Santa Barbara.

The first of these projects will take place early Friday morning near Castillo Street and West Cabrillo Boulevard near the Santa Barbara Harbor and across the street from Santa Barbara City College. Buried underground switches will be installed, which allow the utility to energize and de-energize segments of circuits. It also lets SCE crews perform grid maintenance safely and helps isolate and minimize any potential repair outages to a smaller area.

Rondi Guthrie, public affairs region manager for Santa Barbara, said SCE recognizes its responsibility to keep the lights on.

“Upgrading the circuits in Santa Barbara will help minimize the likelihood of unanticipated and extended outages,” Guthrie said. “We’re not only improving reliability, but building a smarter grid that can handle the needs of customers for decades to come.”

SCE is amid a multiyear, multibillion-dollar investment plan to strengthen its territory-wide distribution grid, which serves nearly 14 million people. The work in Santa Barbara is only one of many infrastructure-improvement projects that will take place.

SCE will provide the latest information about outages at its website and on Twitter.

— David Song represents Southern California Edison.

 
