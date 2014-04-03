SCEEP to Shed Light on Energy Efficiency at Earth Day Festival

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is participating in the Community Environmental Council’s 2014 Earth Day Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 26 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 27 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will hold an hourly drawing for a free Light Emitting Diode (LED) light bulb from Southern California Edison, and will also offer complimentary energy-savings kits with water-saving tools from Southern California Gas Company at booth No. 508 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, volunteers will demonstrate how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand-crank device. Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to apply for rebates for energy-saving appliances through Southern California Gas Co. and learn about home upgrade rebates through Energy Upgrade California.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses. SCEEP will also be promoting a special refrigerator pickup taking place May 17-18. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $35 incentive. Terms and conditions apply.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist represnting SCEEP.