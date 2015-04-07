SCEEP to Teach Community About Energy Efficiency at Earth Day Festival

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is participating in the Community Environmental Council’s 2015 Earth Day Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will hold an hourly drawing for a free Light Emitting Diode (LED)± lightbulb from Southern California Edison, and will also offer complimentary energy-savings kits with water-saving tools from Southern California Gas Company at booth #506 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, volunteers will demonstrate how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand crank device. Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to apply for rebates for energy-saving appliances through the Southern California Gas Company and learn about home upgrade rebates through Energy Upgrade California.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses. SCEEP will also be promoting a special refrigerator pickup taking place May 16-17. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $50 incentive. Terms and conditions apply. Click here for more information.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.