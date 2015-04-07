Friday, April 13 , 2018, 9:12 pm | Fair 53º

 
 
 
 

SCEEP to Teach Community About Energy Efficiency at Earth Day Festival

By Amy Bernstein for SCEEP | April 7, 2015 | 10:32 a.m.

The South County Energy Efficiency Partnership (SCEEP) is participating in the Community Environmental Council’s 2015 Earth Day Festival, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, April 18 and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 19 at Alameda Park in Santa Barbara.

SCEEP will hold an hourly drawing for a free Light Emitting Diode (LED)± lightbulb from Southern California Edison, and will also offer complimentary energy-savings kits with water-saving tools from Southern California Gas Company at booth #506 while supplies last.

At the SCEEP booth, volunteers will demonstrate how much energy it takes to power incandescent light bulbs versus energy-saving CFLs and LEDs utilizing a special hand crank device. Visitors can stop by the booth to find out how to apply for rebates for energy-saving appliances through the Southern California Gas Company and learn about home upgrade rebates through Energy Upgrade California.

Throughout the Earth Day Festival, SCEEP will give out information on energy efficiency for residents and businesses. SCEEP will also be promoting a special refrigerator pickup taking place May 16-17. Qualifying customers of Southern California Edison can sign up to have their old, working refrigerator picked up and recycled for free and receive a $50 incentive. Terms and conditions apply. Click here for more information.

— Amy Bernstein is a publicist representing the South County Energy Efficiency Partnership.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Patricia Griffin
Patricia Griffin
"I am very hands on and feel that each transaction is special and different. My clients goals are foremost in what I do to bring about a successful transaction."

Full Profile >

 
 