Scented Stuffed Animals Bring Joy to Patients in Pediatric Unit at Marian Medical Center

On Monday morning, local Scentsy independent consultant Monica Loats generously donated eight scented stuffed animals to the children in the pediatric wing of Marian Regional Medical Center.

She presented 7-year-old Edgar with a scented raccoon, which brought some much-needed cheer and surprise to the young patient.

Through Scentsy’s Charitable Cause Program, Loats has donated the plush toys for three years in a row to bring joy to local children who may spending the holiday season in the hospital.

Loats is always sure to bring more animals than needed should there be any additional patients in the pediatric unit in the coming days. She stacked the extra “buddies” under the tree to share during the remainder of the season.

“It is great to be able to do this for these children,” Loats said. “I am happy to be able to give, year after year, and bring some happiness to these kids.”

