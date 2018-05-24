Schaffer Posts Most Endorsements from Local Officials in Auditor-Controller Race

Betsy Schaffer, Santa Barbara County’s assistant auditor-controller, leads the race for auditor controller with endorsements from mayors and city councilmembers ranging from Carpinteria Mayor Fred Shaw to Santa Maria City Councilmember Jack Boysen.
Schaffer, who is a certified public accountant, recently has been endorsed by the following local officials:
U.S. Rep. Salud Carbajal; County Supervisors Das Williams, Janet Wolf and Joan Hartmann; Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo; and Santa Barbara City Councilmembers Eric Friedman and Gregg Hart; Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte; and Goleta Councilmembers Michael T. Bennett, Stuart Kasdin and Kyle Richards.
Schaffer has been a CPA for 23 years, and has some 26 years of experience in accounting for schools, cities, county and private sector. She is also a certified public finance officer.
The election is June 5.
