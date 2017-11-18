Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:36 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Scharfeld is Interim Assistant Principal at Santa Barbara Community Academy

By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | November 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Schools Superintendent Cary Matsuoka has announced the appointment of Anna Scharfeld as interim assistant principal for Santa Barbara Community Academy (SBCA) Dec. 4 through June.

Scharfeld most recently served as assistant principal at Santa Barbara High School and a consultant for neighboring school districts. Santa Barbara Unified School District will seek a permanent leader for SBCA in the spring.

Michael Gonzalez, a retired educator and leader within Santa Barbara Unified School District, has served as the interim assistant principal since Principal Alicia Saballa-Santana retired in October following a 32-year career in education.

“Ms. Scharfeld’s elementary leadership experience will provide continuity and timely support for Santa Barbara Community Academy as the school, and district, enter a crucial open enrollment window and planning for the next school year,” Matsuoka said.

Scharfeld has a BA in mathematics from Northwestern University in Illinois. Her experience in education spans 17 years, 14 as a classroom teacher of every grade level from kindergarten to sixth.

She taught in Stockholm, Sweden, as well as for Goleta Union, San Francisco, and Santa Barbara Unified school districts.

Santa Barbara Unified School District will begin the recruitment process for a permanent leader of SBCA in February and seek to hire in early April.

Santa Barbara Community Academy, a kindergarten-through-sixth-grade elementary school that opened July 19, 1999, is on the campus of La Cumbre Junior High School.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

 
