The following is the schedule of Santa Barbara street closures during Fiesta, this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Friday, July 26

» 3 p.m. — De la Guerra Plaza loop will be closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Tuesday, July 30

» 5:30 p.m. — For the El Mercado DLG, the 00 block of East De la Guerra Street between State and Anacapa streets will be closed until midnight Sunday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, July 31

» 7 p.m. — For the Fiesta Pequena (opening ceremony) at the Old Mission, Los Olivos Street between Garden and APS will be closed until 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Friday, Aug. 2

» 6 a.m. — The Forming Area for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will be closed on the following streets: 00 and 100 blocks of Castillo Street, 300 block of West Mason Street, 400 to 700 blocks of Shoreline Drive (both lanes).

» 6 a.m. — Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo and State streets will be restricted to local traffic only until 11 a.m.

» 10:30 a.m. — State Street between Cabrillo Boulevard and Islay Street, all northbound and southbound traffic, will be closed, leaving the cross streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 11 a.m.

» 11 a.m. — All cross streets along State Street from Cabrillo Boulevard to Islay Street will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa streets. However, Gutierrez, Haley, Carrillo and Micheltorena streets will remain open for cross traffic until noon. Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo and Garden streets will also be closed to all traffic. However, buses, taxis and local deliveries will be allowed only until 11:30 a.m.

» Noon — Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade begins.

» 3 p.m. — Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade with each block reopening once it’s been swept.

All Fiesta Parade street closures should reopen by 4 p.m.

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Saturday, Aug. 3

» 8:30 a.m. — The Forming Area for the Children’s Parade will be closed on the following streets: 1300 to 1500 blocks of State Street, 00 blocks of East and West Micheltorena streets, and Sola Street.

» 9:30 a.m. — State Street between Victoria and Cota streets, all north and southbound traffic, will be closed, leaving the cross streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 9:50 a.m.

» 9:50 a.m. — All cross streets along State Street from Victoria to Cota streets will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa streets.

» 10 a.m. — The Children’s Fiesta Parade begins.

» Noon — Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade, with each block reopening once it’s been swept.

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Sunday, Aug. 4

» Noon — For the Fiesta Closing Ceremonies, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until 7 p.m.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.