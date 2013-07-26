Saturday, April 21 , 2018, 11:08 am | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Schedule of Santa Barbara Street Closures During Fiesta

By Erik Davis for Old Spanish Days Fiesta | July 26, 2013 | 11:38 a.m.

The following is the schedule of Santa Barbara street closures during Fiesta, this Friday through Sunday, Aug. 4.

Friday, July 26

» 3 p.m. — De la Guerra Plaza loop will be closed until 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4

Tuesday, July 30

» 5:30 p.m. — For the El Mercado DLG, the 00 block of East De la Guerra Street between State and Anacapa streets will be closed until midnight Sunday, Aug. 4

Wednesday, July 31

» 7 p.m. — For the Fiesta Pequena (opening ceremony) at the Old Mission, Los Olivos Street between Garden and APS will be closed until 10 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 1

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Friday, Aug. 2

» 6 a.m. — The Forming Area for the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade will be closed on the following streets: 00 and 100 blocks of Castillo Street, 300 block of West Mason Street, 400 to 700 blocks of Shoreline Drive (both lanes).

» 6 a.m. — Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo and State streets will be restricted to local traffic only until 11 a.m.

» 10:30 a.m. — State Street between Cabrillo Boulevard and Islay Street, all northbound and southbound traffic, will be closed, leaving the cross streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 11 a.m.

» 11 a.m. — All cross streets along State Street from Cabrillo Boulevard to Islay Street will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa streets. However, Gutierrez, Haley, Carrillo and Micheltorena streets will remain open for cross traffic until noon. Cabrillo Boulevard between Castillo and Garden streets will also be closed to all traffic. However, buses, taxis and local deliveries will be allowed only until 11:30 a.m.

» Noon — Old Spanish Days Fiesta Parade begins.

» 3 p.m. — Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade with each block reopening once it’s been swept.

All Fiesta Parade street closures should reopen by 4 p.m.

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Saturday, Aug. 3

» 8:30 a.m. — The Forming Area for the Children’s Parade will be closed on the following streets: 1300 to 1500 blocks of State Street, 00 blocks of East and West Micheltorena streets, and Sola Street.

» 9:30 a.m. — State Street between Victoria and Cota streets, all north and southbound traffic, will be closed, leaving the cross streets open. However, deliveries to State Street businesses will be allowed only until 9:50 a.m.

» 9:50 a.m. — All cross streets along State Street from Victoria to Cota streets will be closed to all traffic between Chapala and Anacapa streets.

» 10 a.m. — The Children’s Fiesta Parade begins.

» Noon — Approximate ending time of the parade. Street sweepers will immediately follow the parade, with each block reopening once it’s been swept.

» 5 p.m. — For the Noches de Ronda Courthouse Show, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until midnight.

Sunday, Aug. 4

» Noon — For the Fiesta Closing Ceremonies, Anapamu Street between Anacapa and Santa Barbara streets will be closed until 7 p.m.

— Erik Davis is the public relations chair for Old Spanish Days Fiesta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 