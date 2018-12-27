Scheduling Mistake Doesn’t Both San Marcos in 54-41 Win

Boys Basketball

A scheduling mistake left the San Marcos boys basketball team with no time to warm-up for its Damien Classic game against Pomona on Thursday.

The Royals came in ready to go, scoring the first six points of the game and never giving up the lead en route to a 54-41 victory.

They advance to semifinal game against either Moorpark or San Dimas at 3:30 p.m. at Damien High.

"We showed up at 6:30 expecting to play our game at 8 p.m., but there was a mistake on the game schedule, so we ended playing straight from the vans," San Marcos coach Jelani Hicks said. "Great team effort again. Guys did a great job dealing with the unexpected game change and being ready to compete and get the job done."

Tommy Condon scored 15 points and Beau Allen had 10 to lead the Royals (6-5).

"Very proud of the effort and how far we have come through the season so far," said Hicks.