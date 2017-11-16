Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:37 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Scheinfeld Summit Prepares Entrepreneurs for Success in Global Economy

Local entrepreneurs, educators and students get advice from experts at Scheinfeld Center summit for startups. Click to view larger
Local entrepreneurs, educators and students get advice from experts at Scheinfeld Center summit for startups. (Courtesy photo)
By Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center | November 16, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

The SBCC Scheinfeld Center for Entrepreneurship and Innovation hosted its first Global Manufacturing for Startups Summit recently at the Fess Parker Resort.

Side by side, local entrepreneurs, students and regional community college and high school educators engaged with experts to understand the global manufacturing landscape and how to avoid the most common points where startups can stall out when trying to navigate the manufacturing process.

“We are thankful to our summit presenters for sharing their real-world expertise and mentorship,” said Julie Samson, director of the Scheinfeld Center.

“Their contributions will help our regional students, educators, and entrepreneurs become increasingly skilled and competent in navigating our global economy,” Samson said.

Those attending received business and manufacturing insights from the presenters and panelists who included manufacturing executives, educators, intellectual-property experts, and the entrepreneurs behind local success stories Fuelbox and Umbii.

Scheinfeld Center has produced three thematic summits since the 2016 launch of its Global Competence Initiative, which offers a fresh approach for helping community colleges and high schools support the development of global competence among students and educators by integrating global concepts into their curricula.

To learn more about Scheinfeld Center programs and opportunities for industry partners and mentors, subscribe to the email newsletter at www.scheinfeld.sbcc.edu or contact Samson at [email protected] or 965-0581 ext. 3643.

— Andy Silverman for Santa Barbara City College Scheinfeld Center.

 
