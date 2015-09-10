Schneider Adds Inlandboatmen’s Union to List of Supporters

Advice

On the heels of winning a sizable endorsement from California State Senator Hannah-Beth Jackson, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider gained support Wednesday, Sept. 9, from the Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division in her bid to represent California’s 24th Congressional District seat.

In a letter sent to the Helene Schneider for Congress campaign, the group’s Southern California Regional Director John Skow wrote:

“As the Mayor of Santa Barbara, your record for safeguarding collective bargaining and spearheading a living wage ordinance in the City of Santa Barbara has been recognized. Taking your knowledge and experience will be invaluable as a Member of Congress. Therefore the Inlandboatmen’s Union (IBU) Southern California Region ILWU Marine Division is pleased to inform you that we passed a motion that the IBUSCR endorses your bid for U.S. Representative for California’s 24th Congressional District.”

Mayor Schneider has previously been endorsed by the following organizations that represent working families: International Union of Painters & Allied Trades District Council 36, International Union of Operating Engineers Local 501 and International Association of Heat & Frost Insulators, Fire Stoppers and Allied Workers Local 5.

Beyond endorsements, much of the dynamics in the race for the 24th Congressional District seat have changed recently following news of a poll by the nationally respected firm Lake Research, which showed Mayor Schneider leading the field of Democrats behind Republican Assemblyman Katcho Achadjuan, with Achadjian at 24 percent and Schneider at 16 percent and the next closest Democrat lagging behind at 11 percent.

According to Lake Research, after voters hear positive profiles of all the candidates, Schneider closes the gap with Achadjian, advancing from 16 percent to 23 percent of the vote. The next closest Democrat is 8 points behind, demonstrating that Schneider is the Democrat best-poised to advance to the general election.

For more information about Mayor Helene Schneider's campaign or to view her full list of endorsements, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org.

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Mayor Helene Schneider.