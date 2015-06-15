Schneider Congressional Campaign Wins Support of California Rep. Diane Watson

Kicking off the week with a significant endorsement, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider on Monday picked up support from former Southern California Rep. Diane Watson in her campaign for California's 24th Congressional District seat.

In announcing her endorsement, retired Rep. Watson released the following statement: "We need more highly qualified women leaders in Congress who are experienced problem-solvers, will work hard to deliver results for hard working families and can move our country in a continuous progressive direction. That's why I'm pleased to endorse Helene Schneider for Congress."

Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated: "Congresswoman Diane Watson's life's work, spanning from her time as a professor, psychologist, and health occupation specialist, to her time in government as a local School Board Member, State Senator, U.S. Ambassador to Micronesia, and as a member of Congress, has been truly extraordinary. I have enormous respect for her and am honored to have her support of my campaign for Congress.”

Last week Schneider earned numerous formidable endorsements, including California Board of Equalization chair Jerome Horton, Women’s Political Committee, CALIFORNIA LIST founder and president Bettina Duval, as well as some of the Central Coast’s most widely respected LGBTQ leaders.

Showcasing the far-reaching support she has collected since entering the race for Congress, Schneider has lined up endorsements from several influential organizations and leaders, including the following:

» Women’s Political Committee

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» Congresswoman Diane Watson (retired)

» California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton

» California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor & Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Margaret Connell (retired)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) & Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Jane Gray

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

» Pacific Pride Foundation Former Executive Director David Selberg

» Small Business Owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ advocate Robert Johns

» LGBTQ community activist Steve Warner

» LGBTQ supporter and Jill’s Place owner Jill Shalhoob

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.

Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments, Air Pollution Control District, Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness. She is the immediate past-president of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.

Prior to elected office, Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.

For more information, please visit HeleneSchneider.org.