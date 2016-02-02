Schneider Makes Stand Against Establishment in Statement Prior to Pre-Convention Caucus Meeting

On Jan. 30, 2016, just hours before the California Democratic Party Pre-Convention Caucus meeting, Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider released the following statement:



"In just over three short months, voters in the 24th Congressional District will have the opportunity to start casting ballots in the upcoming election. One of the hallmarks of our democracy is the idea that at any point citizens are welcome to step up and run for office," she said. "An open Congressional seat in particular provides a welcome opportunity for new voices to emerge, and vigorous debate to occur."

Schneider entered the race for the 24th Congressional district, a seat open for the first time in nearly two decades, in April 2015.



"Over the last 9 months, I've learned that not everyone views this opportunity the same way," she said. "As I travel the district, I hear the same thing over and over again: stories of community activists being told to get in line, being intimidated from speaking out over fear of political retribution, being sold doomsday scenarios using faulty math, and above all else, behind-the-scenes maneuvering to block the opportunity for debate whenever possible.

"The deeper I get into my Congressional campaign, the more clear it becomes that the system is rigged, meant to protect the politically-connected, the powerful or their hand-picked successors," Schneider said. "That's why regardless of what happens at today's delegate vote, I want to be crystal clear — I'm running a campaign from the ground up — not the top down. That means a campaign of the people and for the people. Not the establishment, the billionaires or the political insider class.



"I'm running a grassroots campaign that's focused on empowering all voters, individuals and local families in the Central Coast," she said. "The truth that I hear over and over again as I travel the district is that the people of the Central Coast don't want more of the same status quo establishment politics in Washington. They want They want reform. They want a government that works for them. And, they want a member of Congress who will represent their interests and not the Washington insiders and power-brokers.

"I could not be more grateful for the support I’ve received to date. Endorsements from State Senator Hannah Beth Jackson, Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom and current and former Mayors from across the country speak to the experience I bring to the table," Schneider said. "The support of community leaders such as Toni Wellen, Marc McGinnis, and Sharon Hoshida speak to my willingness to stand up for the values this community holds dear.

"Equally valued, however, are the everyday voters, like young people, women, workers, the LGBT community, small business owners, environmentalists and more. These people want a true leader with a proven record of solving problems who will fight every day for them in Washington. That's what our campaign is all about," she said.

"I'm looking forward to giving voters the chance to hear their candidates finally debate the issues on Feb. 4th."



For more information, please visit www.HeleneSchneider.org

— Dave Jacobson is a publicist representing Helene Schneider.