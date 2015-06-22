Schneider Receives Endorsement of League of Humane Voters California

Securing another sizable statewide organizational endorsement, today Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider received the backing of one of California's premier animal rights groups, the League of Humane Voters California Chapter, in her campaign to represent California's 24th Congressional District seat.

In announcing their support League of Humane Voters California Chapter Director Alison Stanley, Ph.D., released the following statement:

“The League of Humane Voters California Chapter is pleased to endorse Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider for Congress. Helene has been a strong supporter of the animal rights movement, and has a record of leading on key local issues like expanding safe off-leash dog areas in designated city parks and beaches, and more. We know she'll be a champion for all animals in Congress.”Responding to news of the endorsement, Schneider stated: “I want to thank the League of Humane Voters California Chapter for their endorsement of my campaign for Congress. As a lifelong animal lover, I believe deeply in protecting and advancing the rights and welfare of all animals, and combatting animal cruelty wherever it exists. I look forward to partnering closely with the League of Humane Voters California Chapter on my campaign and in Washington to ensure that our four-legged friends have a voice in our government."According to its online mission statement, League of Humane Voters aims to create, unite and strengthen local political action committees, which work to enact animal-friendly legislation and elect candidates for public office who will use their votes and influence for animal protection.Mayor Helene Schneider’s campaign has been amassing a wide-ranging list of significant supporters from women, education, environmental, gun violence prevention, LGBTQ and small-business leaders as well as elected officials and key organizations, including the following:

» Women’s Political Committee (WPC)

» International Union of Operating Engineers (I.U.O.E.) Local 501

» International Union of Painters and Allied Trades District Council 36

» Congresswoman Diane Watson (Ret.)

» California Board of Equalization Chairman Jerome Horton

» California State Assemblyman Richard Bloom, former CA Coastal Commissioner

» City of Ventura Mayor Cheryl Heitmann

» City of Goleta Mayor Paula Perotte

» City of Goleta Mayor & Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Margaret Connell (Ret.)

» Hope School District Board of Trustees Member Kristi Newton

» City of Santa Barbara City Council Member Harwood "Bendy" White

» City of Ventura City Council Member Carl E. Morehouse

» Santa Barbara Unified School District Board President H. Edward Heron

» CALIFORNIA LIST Founder & President Bettina Duval

» Environmental Defense Center Founder Marc McGinnes

» Central Coast Water Quality Control Board Member (retired) and Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Michael Jordan

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Sharon Hoshida

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Lois Phillips

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Alissa Hummer

» Santa Barbara Women's Political Committee Past President Jane Gray

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner (retired) and board member with Coalition Against Gun Violence Christine Silverstein

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Catherine Woodford

» Santa Barbara City Housing Authority Commissioner Don Olsen

» Santa Barbara City Council Member Grant House (retired)

» Founder of The Key Class John Daly

» Santa Barbara City Planning Commissioner Bruce Bartlett (retired)

» Santa Barbara City Parks & Recreation Commissioner Lesley Wiscomb

» Pacific Pride Foundation Former Executive Director David Selberg

» Small-business owner: Studio One Hair Designs, LGBTQ advocate Robert Johns

» LGBTQ community activist Steve Warner

» LGBTQ supporter and Jill’s Place owner Jill Shalhoob

Schneider was elected to her second term as Santa Barbara’s mayor in November 2013. She has served at Santa Barbara City Hall since January 2004, winning her first election as City Council member in 2003 and first election as mayor in 2009.



Schneider serves in leadership roles on a number of regional-wide policy issues, such as transportation, air quality, solid waste, public education, youth violence prevention and homelessness. She represents the City of Santa Barbara on the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments (SBCAG), Air Pollution Control District (APCD), Multi-Jurisdictional Solid Waste Task Force, Partners in Education, the South Coast Task Force on Youth Gangs and the Central Coast Collaborative on Homelessness (C3H). She is the immediate past-President of the League of California Cities Channel Counties Division.



Prior to elected office, Mayor Schneider spent 11 years in human resources management at Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties.



