Scholarship Applications Available From Lompoc Valley Democratic Club

The 2019 scholarship applications are now available from the Lompoc Valley Democratic Club (LVDC). LVDC awards three $500 scholarships to graduating seniors, one at each of the three Lompoc high schools, Lompoc High School, Cabrillo High School and Maple High School.

“We are looking for seniors who show a potential for making a significant contribution to society in the future,” said Tiffany Gambardella, chairperson of the scholarship committee.

The committee will consider academics, ongoing community service, leadership activities, involvement in school activities, and an interest in social issues.

Students may pick up an application packet from the school counselor in charge of scholarships at each high school or by calling Wally Waldau, LVDC assistant scholarship chairperson, 805-588-3998.

A completed application packet must be received by the counselors by March 15 for Cabrillo and Lompoc high schools and by May 15 for Maple High School.

Brianna Garrett, one of the 2018 scholarship winners sent a letter after her first semester in college thanking the club for helping her meet her goal of attending Sonoma State University.

The Lompoc High graduate, reported that in her first semester majoring in theatre arts and dance, she has been involved in two productions, as a dancer and as a stage manager. She earned a spot on the dean’s list her first semester.

“Our club members were very surprised and pleased to receive this update and happy that Brianna is doing so well," said LVDC president Lorraine Waldau, who read Garrett's letter to members at the general meeting.

"Our LVDC members are very generous in their support in funding these scholarships,” Waldau said.

— Lorraine Waldau for Lompoc Valley Democratic Club.