Scholarship Foundation Extends Application Deadline to Jan. 21

In light of ongoing disruptions resulting from the Thomas Fire and recent flooding, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has extended the application deadline for its general and employer-sponsored scholarship programs to Jan. 21.

The deadline had been Jan. 15. Applications can be completed via the Scholarship Foundation website, www.sbscholarship.org.

“We feel this is absolutely the right thing to do given everything our community has endured and continues to endure as a result of these tragic events,” said Tosha Lewis, director of programs and evaluation at the Scholarship Foundation.

“I encourage all Santa Barbara County students who have not yet completed an application to use this extra time wisely,” Lewis said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides college scholarships to Santa Barbara County students pursuing undergraduate, graduate or vocational education.

Students who wish to apply for the foundation’s general and employer-sponsored scholarship programs must first fill out a free application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or a Dream Act application.

For more information, call 687-6065.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.