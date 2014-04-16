Thursday, April 19 , 2018, 8:07 am | Partly Cloudy 49º

 
 
 
 

Lisa Couvillion, Patsy Hicks Elected to Scholarship Foundation Board

By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 16, 2014 | 10:02 a.m.

Lisa Couvillion and Patsy Hicks have been elected to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Board of Directors.

Selected for their unique interests and experiences and commitment to Santa Barbara County, directors establish policy, set priorities, fundraise and are responsible for guiding the Scholarship Foundation’s activities.

Couvillion was born and raised in Montecito. She graduated from Santa Barbara High School before attending the University of Arizona, where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in communications. She later obtained a master’s degree in social work from Tulane University and was employed at Family Service of Greater New Orleans and Douglas Gardens Community Mental Health Center in Miami before returning to Santa Barbara in 2007.

She is an active community volunteer. She has served on a committee at Storyteller Children's Center for the past three years and is currently part of the Lotusland Celebrates planning committee. She also participates with DirectRelief Women and is a member of the Board of Directors at Knowlwood Tennis Club.

Couvillion and her husband, Steve, a retina surgeon, live in Montecito with their three sons.

Hicks has been employed at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art for the past 18 years, most recently as director of education.

She spent 15 years working as a junior high and high school teacher at the Westlake School for Girls in Los Angeles (now known as Harvard Westlake) and the Potomac School in McLean, Va.

She has served on the Board of Trustees of Cate School in Carpinteria, Crane School in Montecito, the Arts Fund of Santa Barbara and the State of the Arts Advisory Committee for the City of Santa Barbara. She has been a member of the board and steering committee of the Visual Arts and Design Academy at Santa Barbara High School since its inception.

She was appointed to the Santa Barbara School District’s Measure H and Measure I committees, which are oversight committees for the use of parcel tax funds in the high schools and elementary schools, respectively. She is also a member of the UCSB Graduate School of Education P20 committee. Under the direction of Dr. Lillian Garcia, this committee works to further the study of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) subjects in schools.

She is married to Stephen Hicks and has two adult children.

The Scholarship Foundation’s mission is to inspire, encourage, and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships.  In 2013 the Scholarship Foundation granted $8.1 million to 2,601 students and provided financial aid advising to more than 35,000 students and their parents. Since its founding in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded 34,500 scholarships totaling $81 million. Click here for more information.

 — Raissa Smorol is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

