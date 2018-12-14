Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Puts Spotlight on Community Leaders

Featured speakers Miguel Cruz, from left, and Janet Garufis with Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara President/CEO Victoria Juarez and board chair Don Logan at the foundation's Community Leaders Luncheon. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Nearly 350 attendees supported the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2018 Community Leaders Luncheon held Friday night at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. The hotel was festooned with bright red poinsettia centerpieces and stage-side lighted Christmas trees and wreaths.

The annual event recognizes Scholarship Foundation donors and volunteers. Featured speakers included Miguel Cruz, a Scholarship Foundation recipient and student at California State University Channel Islands. Cruz, an aspiring social worker, captured the spirit of the occasion in his remarks.

“I wish to thank the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara and all the donors investing in the future of this country," he said. "Around this room we can see shining examples of the goodness and generosity of human kindness. I applaud you all. And I applaud the students making the most of your generous support.”

A single father of two, Cruz described growing up in Eastside Santa Barbara.

“I am the son of Mexican immigrants," he said. "My mother, who was the oldest of 10, had to drop out of school in the third grade in order to care for her nine siblings. My father dropped out of school in the sixth grade after his father died.”

Cruz said that his father is a gardener and his mother cleans houses.

“I attended Santa Barbara Junior High and Santa Barbara High School. I was in honors English classes beginning in junior high school, but was always the only brown male in class and felt out of place. I was put on a gang list, though I was not a gang member. No one discussed college with me or encouraged me to pursue college prep coursework."

After much soul-searching, Cruz said he decided that going back to school was the only way out of poverty and a never-ending string of meaningless jobs.

“My decision made, I threw myself into my studies," he said. "I earned a 4.0 GPA my first year at Santa Barbara City College. In 2017, I graduated with honors from SBCC with degrees in psychology and alcohol and drug counseling. Three semesters in at Cal State Channel Islands, I have received all As. I will graduate next spring with a BA in psychology.

"I have decided to dedicate my life to helping others and bettering my community. I am currently a counselor at a local detox facility. I plan to get a master’s degree in social work so I can work in schools or jails, and I hope to one day earn a Ph.D.”

Scholarship Foundation board chairman Don Logan addressed attendees and proudly noted that the foundation has awarded $108 million in scholarships to 50,000 students over 56 years. This May, SBSF awarded $8.32 million to 2,620 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

Logan introduced Montecito Bank & Trust Chairman and CEO Janet Garufis as the afternoon’s Community Leader Speaker. Garufis described her early years growing up in a modest family in the Los Angeles area. One of her pivotal opportunities was being awarded a four-year scholarship to Marymount High School, a private school for girls in L.A.

“It was hard for my parents to come up with the money for uniforms and books, but they were committed to education and did it,” she said.

After earning a bachelor of arts degree in English from California State University Long Beach, Garufis was accepted into the pre-med program at UCLA. She ultimately withdrew and started as a management trainee at Security Pacific National Bank. During her long career in banking, she raised two children and took care of her ailing husband. Ultimately, she came out of banking retirement and joined Montecito Bank &Trust.

“Michael Towbes saw something in me," she said. "We had similar values. I am grateful to serve as president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust and to help others, continuing Mr. Towbes' legacy.”

Also introduced was Victoria Juarez, who recently served as executive director of Girls Inc. of Carpinteria. Just days ago, she assumed her new role as president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services.

— Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected].