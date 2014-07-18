Tuesday, June 12 , 2018, 12:55 pm | Fair with Haze 68º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Elects Maryan Schall to Its Honorary Board

By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | July 18, 2014 | 8:50 a.m.

Following her 22 years of service on its Board of Directors, the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has elected Maryan Schall to its Honorary Board, a distinction awarded to just five other past directors in the organization’s 52-year history.

 

Maryan Schall
Maryan Schall

Schall joined the Scholarship Foundation’s board in 1992 and helped oversee a period of enormous growth for the organization. During her tenure, the number of scholarships granted to local students each year increased from 565 to 2,755 and financial assistance grew from $591,000 to $8.6 million.

Schall has contributed hundreds of hours to the Scholarship Foundation as an active member of nearly every board committee and as a volunteer interviewer of scholarship applicants.

In 2010, in honor of her 80th birthday, Schall’s husband, Dick, surprised her with a $1 million donation to the foundation. Through this gift and many generous others, the Schalls have transformed numerous students’ lives by providing them access to higher education and encouraging their career aspirations.

“Maryan’s tireless commitment to the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has set a shining example for all of us who believe that scholarship support is an investment that changes lives and pays dividends for many generations to come," said Janet Garufis, president of the Board of Directors. "We are thrilled to honor her in this way and look forward to her continued involvement with the organization.”

“It has been my great pleasure to work with the Scholarship Foundation over the years," Schall said. "The dedication and effectiveness of the staff and board in realizing the foundation's mission is beautiful to behold — as certainly is the gratitude expressed by our recipients. Those expressions inspire all of us to ever-increase our efforts in creating opportunities and transforming lives, one scholarship at a time.”

The Scholarship Foundation’s mission is to inspire, encourage, and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

In 2014, the Scholarship Foundation granted $8.6M to 2,755 students and provided financial aid advising to more than 35,000 students and their parents. Since its founding in 1962, the Scholarship Foundation has awarded more than 36,700 scholarships totaling $87.6 million.

Click here for more information.

 — Raissa Smorol is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

