Scholarship Foundation Gets 3,619 Applications

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara has announced it has received 3,619 applications for financial aid in the 2018-19 academic year.

The foundation had extended the application deadline for its general and employer-sponsored scholarship programs to Jan. 21 from Jan. 15, in response to disruptions from the Thomas Fire and the resulting catastrophic mudflows in Montecito.

“This is a remarkably strong showing given everything our community has been through," said Tosha Lewis, director of programs and evaluation at the Scholarship Foundation.

"We are now turning our attention to the exciting work of processing these applications and awarding scholarships to deserving students throughout the county,” Lewis said.

“We expect to interview more than 1,500 students in March with the help of nearly 200 dedicated volunteers,” Lewis said.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara provides college scholarships to Santa Barbara County students pursuing undergraduate, graduate, or vocational education. For more information, call 687-6065 or visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.