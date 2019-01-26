Scholarship Foundation Recognizes Accomplished High School Artists

Works on exhibit at Santa Barbara Museum of Art through Jan. 28

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 24 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Jan. 24. The students were winners of the Scholarship Foundation’s 2019 Art Scholarship Competition.

Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions are on exhibit in the museum’s Family Resource Center through Jan. 28.

“We are very pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies,” said Victoria Juarez, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. “Much of their work reveals a remarkable maturity and sureness of technique.

“Their evident skill is a testament to the quality of art instruction in local high schools. The Scholarship Foundation is proud to partner with area art teachers and their students.”

Each year the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition. Seventy-nine student artists competed this year.

A panel of local artists judges the submissions at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House. Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Wayne McCall. Judging took place Jan. 17.

Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship; the best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Camille Lubach from San Marcos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The other 2019 art scholarship winners are:

Katherine Benzian (Bishop Garcia Diego High School), Andrew Bresk (Dos Pueblos High School), Alejandra Cardona Vega (Carpinteria High School), Ivan Carrera (Dos Pueblos), Trevor English (Providence High School), Gabriel Farhadian (Providence), Hanadi Flaih (Dos Pueblos).

Avalon Gagnon (Santa Barbara High School), Laura Gonzalez Urbano (Dos Pueblos), Sunny Graybill (Dos Pueblos), Alexa Hellman (Dos Pueblos), Eva Kilpper (Providence).

Skyler Kirschke (Santa Barbara), Emma MacArthur-Warner (Dos Pueblos), Jazmin Martinez (Carpinteria), Athena Masthoff (Dos Pueblos), Kai McCarty (Dos Pueblos), Jesus Navarro (Dos Pueblos), Jenna Peterson (Providence), Viviana Torres-Torres (Carpinteria).

Grace Wenzel (Santa Barbara), Natalie Williams (San Marcos High School), and Qichao Xu (San Marcos).

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to some 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.