Pixel Tracker

Saturday, January 26 , 2019, 7:44 am | Fair 43º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Recognizes Accomplished High School Artists

Works on exhibit at Santa Barbara Museum of Art through Jan. 28

Winners of 2019 Art Scholarship Competition.
Winners of 2019 Art Scholarship Competition. ( Isaac Hernandez)
By Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | January 26, 2019 | 6:58 a.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 24 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, Jan. 24. The students were winners of the Scholarship Foundation’s 2019 Art Scholarship Competition.

Each will receive a scholarship, and their selected art submissions are on exhibit in the museum’s Family Resource Center through Jan. 28.

“We are very pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies,” said Victoria Juarez, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. “Much of their work reveals a remarkable maturity and sureness of technique.

“Their evident skill is a testament to the quality of art instruction in local high schools. The Scholarship Foundation is proud to partner with area art teachers and their students.”

Each year the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition. Seventy-nine student artists competed this year.

A panel of local artists judges the submissions at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House. Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Wayne McCall. Judging took place Jan. 17.

Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship; the best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship.

Camille Lubach from San Marcos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize. The other 2019 art scholarship winners are:

Katherine Benzian (Bishop Garcia Diego High School), Andrew Bresk (Dos Pueblos High School), Alejandra Cardona Vega (Carpinteria High School), Ivan Carrera (Dos Pueblos), Trevor English (Providence High School), Gabriel Farhadian (Providence), Hanadi Flaih (Dos Pueblos).

Avalon Gagnon (Santa Barbara High School), Laura Gonzalez Urbano (Dos Pueblos), Sunny Graybill (Dos Pueblos), Alexa Hellman (Dos Pueblos), Eva Kilpper (Providence).

Skyler Kirschke (Santa Barbara), Emma MacArthur-Warner (Dos Pueblos), Jazmin Martinez (Carpinteria), Athena Masthoff (Dos Pueblos), Kai McCarty (Dos Pueblos), Jesus Navarro (Dos Pueblos), Jenna Peterson (Providence), Viviana Torres-Torres (Carpinteria).

Grace Wenzel (Santa Barbara), Natalie Williams (San Marcos High School), and Qichao Xu (San Marcos).

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $108 million to some 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For more information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 