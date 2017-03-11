Friday, June 1 , 2018, 10:14 am | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Honors Jim Bray

Ambassador Award recipient instrumental in helping Foundation in Santa Maria area

Judy Frost, left, of North County Advisory Committee; Candace Winkler, of Scholarship Foundation; Jim Bray, Ambassador Award winner; and Erik Frost, of North County Advisory Committee.
By Jennifer St. James for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 11, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

It was standing room only at the Santa Maria Country Club as community members gathered to see Jim Bray receive the Ambassador Award from the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. An active community supporter, Bray is a local consultant to the gas and oil industry.

The Scholarship Foundation expanded its reach to the North County 16 years ago, and Bray was one of the first in the Santa Maria area to help promote the Foundation’s mission.

In 2002, through his leadership, Bray encouraged his then-employer, Nuevo Energy Company, to become the Scholarship Foundation’s first corporate sponsor in the North County.

The company, now called Freeport-McMoRan Oil & Gas, established a scholarship fund to support seniors at North County high schools.

The Freeport-McMoRan Scholarship still exists and has helped 63 students attend college and earn critical post-secondary degrees.

In 2012, when Bray became the public affairs manager for Pacific Coast Energy Company, he was quick to persuade the company to establish its own scholarship fund.

Accepting the award, Bray said he was “humbled and honored” to receive an award from a foundation he sees as doing important work for the community.

“Education is the great equalizer,” he said. “And the Scholarship Foundation has been leveling the playing field for our county for the last 55 years.”

To encourage others to get involved with the Foundation, Bray recounted a story his father told him when he was a child: “My dad said, ‘Son, whenever you help a fella up a hill, you get a little bit closer to the top yourself.’”

In May 2016, the Foundation awarded $8.76 million in student financial aid to 3,019 students from across the county. Of these students, 1,159 were from the Santa Maria Valley. They received $2.9 million in scholarship funding.

This support allowed students to pursue their educational goals, feel the support of their community, and believe in their ability to succeed.

“It’s an honor to have Jim Bray as one of our supporters,” said Candace Winkler, president & CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. “College accessibility and affordability remains a challenge for local students and their families.

"Jim’s determination to share our mission and encourage others to join in supporting us has made it possible for many individuals to accomplish their academic goals and dreams, and reach their full potential,” Winkler said.

— Jennifer St. James for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

