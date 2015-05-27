Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:54 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Awarding Record $8.7 Million to County Students

By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | May 27, 2015 | 10:19 a.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara will award a record $8.7 million to nearly 3,000 Santa Barbara County students at two annual awards ceremonies this week — Wednesday in Santa Barbara and on Thursday in Santa Maria.

Proud parents, students and local philanthropic leaders will gather at the Sunken Garden of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse to honor students from the southern part of the county on Wednesday and at First Christian Church in Santa Maria to honor students from the northern part of the county on Thursday.

The annual awards ceremonies will be hosted by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara in conjunction with its largest partner, the Santa Barbara Foundation. Both events are free and are open to the public.

This year, the Scholarship Foundation received 3,481 applications for financial support. While 2,948 of those students will receive critical student aid, over 500 deserving students were turned away due to lack of funds.

“The Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is extremely grateful to our many contributors who have made it possible for the foundation to award a record $8.7 million in aid this year. This is the largest amount awarded by any community scholarship provider in the nation," said Janet Garufis, president of the Board of Directors of the Scholarship Foundation. "However, as proud as we are of this achievement, we never stop thinking about the many worthy young people that we had to turn away. It is heartbreaking to deny aid to any deserving student who wishes to pursue a higher education degree or credential.”

Community members wishing to show their support are invited to attend Wednesday's awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. and Thursday's awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m.

— Raissa Smorol is the development director for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 