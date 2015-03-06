Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors Hardy Family with Ambassador Award

Jay Hardy, president of Hardy Diagnostics, and his wife, Anne, were recently honored by the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara with the Ambassador Award for their support of the foundation helping others with their higher education goals.

In 2013, the Hardy family created a scholarship program that provides financial assistance to both employees of Hardy Diagnostics and their children through the Hardy Family Scholarship Fund. Seniors from local high schools such as Righetti, Pioneer and, beginning last year, Valley Christian Academy are eligible for the scholarships. Every year these scholarships help the recipients manage the increasingly high costs of pursuing their higher education.

“Every amount helps as I make my dreams a reality and prepare for my future. This gift will allow me to someday help others and I am very grateful,” said Baylor student Anna Spallino, daughter of Kirsten Spallino.

Jay Hardy says this about the scholarship: “It’s very rewarding to see young people being able to achieve their goals without having to be so concerned about where the money is coming from. As a graduate from the Cal State University system in the 1970s, I was privileged to receive an almost free education. Unfortunately those days are gone, and many students leave college with a very burdensome debt. It is my hope that these scholarships can make a contribution towards reducing the financial burden and will get students to wherever their dreams take them!”

In a two-year period, families at Hardy Diagnostics have received 32 scholarships ranging in value of $1,500 for a two year college and up to $2,600 for a four year institution. Recipients of the scholarship are attending schools such as Allan Hancock College, Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, UCLA and many other institutions.

While Hardy Diagnostics promotes education in the field of science, the Hardy Family Scholarship can be used for students pursuing a variety of different fields.

Rhonda Martinez, sales administrator at Hardy Diagnostics who is attending Allan Hancock College, stated, “It’s very motivating for me to have assistance like this. I am that much closer to achieving a major goal in my life.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara was founded in 1962 to encourage, and support students in Santa Barbara County in their pursuit of higher education. In the foundations first year they distributed nine $100 awards. In 2014 the foundation had grown to provide 2,748 scholarships totaling $8.6 million, and gave financial aid advising to more than 37,600 students and families.

