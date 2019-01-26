Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Honors 24 Local Student Artists

San Marcos senior Camille Lubach receives Best of Show award in Art Scholarship Competition

Santa Barbara Museum of Art director of education Patsy Hicks speaks to the audience in the Mary Craig Auditorium. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Best of Show artwork by San Marcos High School senior Camille Lubach. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Parent Paul McCarty, left, and art scholarship winner Kai McCarty of Dos Pueblos High School with Scholarship Foundation prresident and CEO Victoria Juarez. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara board chairman Don Logan, left, incoming chairwoman Christie Glanville and board member David Duran at the presentation and reception for student scholarship recipients. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

San Marcos High School senior and top scholarship winner Camille Lubach with Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Scholars Circle member Mary Jo Swalley. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 24 student artists during a recent presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.

A lively crowd of 140 supporters included the high school students, proud parents and the art scholarship supporters who were welcomed by Scholarship Foundation board chairman Don Logan.

The 24 recipients were selected from a pool of 80 applicants as winners of the foundation’s 2019 Art Scholarship Competition.

After the reception, which was held in a gallery filled with samples of the student art, the awardees briefly took to the stage and addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

A panel of local artists judged the submissions, including Tony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Wayne McCall.

Each awardee received a $2,500 scholarship with a $3,500 scholarship going to the Schall Family Best of Show Prize winner, San Marcos High School senior Camille Lubach.

“I am not sure what college I will be attending in the fall," she told Noozhawk. “I am still getting acceptances and rejections. I am so thrilled to be recognized with the Best of Show award. The subject of this piece was my piano teacher.”

Lubach said she loves watercolor and ink and aspires to be an illustrator.

The other 2019 art scholarship winners are Katherine Benzian (Bishop Garcia Diego High School), Andrew Bresk (Dos Pueblos High School), Alejandra Cardona Vega (Carpinteria High School), Ivan Carrera (Dos Pueblos High), Trevor English (Providence), Gabriel Farhadian (Providence), Hanadi Flaih (Dos Pueblos High), Avalon Gagnon (Santa Barbara High School), Laura Gonzalez Urbano (Dos Pueblos High), Sunny Graybill (Dos Pueblos High), Alexa Hellman (Dos Pueblos High), Eva Kilpper (Providence), Skyler Kirschke (Santa Barbara High), Emma MacArthur-Warner (Dos Pueblos High), Jazmin Martinez (Carpinteria High), Athena Masthoff (Dos Pueblos High), Kai McCarty (Dos Pueblos High), Jesus Navarro (Dos Pueblos High), Jenna Peterson (Providence), Viviana Torres-Torres (Carpinteria High), Grace Wenzel (Santa Barbara High), Natalie Williams (San Marcos High) and Qichao Xu (San Marcos High).

All winning art submissions will be exhibited at the museum through Monday.

“We are pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies,” said Victoria Juarez, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation.

“Their evident skill is a testament to the quality of art instruction in local high schools. The Scholarship Foundation is proud to partner with area art teachers and their students.”

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded more than $108 million to more than 50,000 county students since its founding in 1962. A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services.

