Monday, April 30 , 2018, 12:36 am | Fair 56º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Launches Lompoc Community Scholarship Fund

Dena and Tom Hardeman and SFSB Board Member Lisa Rivas. Click to view larger
Dena and Tom Hardeman and SFSB Board Member Lisa Rivas. (SFSB photo)
By Raissa Smorol for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | October 20, 2015 | 1:58 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara (SFSB) launched the Lompoc Community Scholarship Fund at reception held at the Longoria Winery Thursday, Oct. 15, 2015.

The fund will allow members of the Lompoc community to direct their support to scholarships for students who have attended Lompoc or Cabrillo high schools. It is the first community fund established by SFSB.

The community fund is different than the nearly 500 other scholarship funds SFSB administers because it provides an opportunity for the entire Lompoc community — including individuals, businesses, foundations and civic groups — to join together to provide critical financial assistance to its students, as well as much needed encouragement.

Lompoc residents who support the Scholarship Foundation can choose to designate their contributions to the fund.

In 2015, for the first time in SFSB’s 53-year history, more than half of the 2,942 scholarships it awarded went to students in the northern part of Santa Barbara County. Of the 2,942, 257 of those scholarships were awarded to Lompoc and Cabrillo High School graduates to help them attend vocational school, college and graduate or medical school. 

Unfortunately, over 40 deserving students from Lompoc were denied aid due to lack of funds.

“Establishing the Lompoc Community Scholarship Fund is an important step in increasing the amount of scholarship assistance available to students in the North County,” said Candace Winkler, SFSB’s president and CEO. “There is tremendous need to help these students and their families overcome the high cost of a post-secondary education. We hope this fund will inspire more Lompoc residents to invest in the lives of local students. When we invest in young people’s futures, we all win.”

Residents wishing to participate in the Lompoc Community Scholarship Fund can make tax-deductible contributions on SFSB’s website or by mailing a check to SFSB, P.O. Box 3620, Santa Barbara, CA 93109.

The organization will not charge a fee to administer the fund — 100 percent of donations will directly support local students.

— Raissa Smorol is the director of development for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 