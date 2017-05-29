Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Reaches $100 Million Milestone in Awards

Leaders say foundation is first community-based organization in country to reach that mark in financial support for students

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara celebrated an important milestone during its busy awards season when it reached the $100 million mark in total scholarships awarded during its 55-year history. The good news was shared at its annual dinner held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

“We are the first community-based scholarship program in the country to award such an impressive amount,” Scholarship Foundation President/CEO Candace Winkler announced to the audience. “While reaching this financial milestone is truly a landmark occasion, what we’re even happier to celebrate is the more than 47,000 students who have received scholarships over the past 55 years. This year, we awarded almost 2,700 students a total of $8.43 million in scholarships.”

A crowd of 200 started the party with a hosted wine reception in the Covarrubias Adobe courtyard preceding the foundation dinner, which was held outdoors in the adjacent Museum Courtyard. Portable heaters were fired up to ward off the evening chill.

Scholarship Foundation alumna and cellist Emily La performed lovely Bach pieces during the social hour. Many longtime supporters were on hand, including past presidents and council members Janet Garufis, Joseph Cole, Bruce Micheel, Joanne Rapp, Hubert Vos and Richard Welch, along with honorary board and advisory council members Maryan Schall, David Yossem, John Illgen and others.

“To be the first community-based scholarship program in the U.S. to distribute $100 million in scholarships says a lot about the people of Santa Barbara County,” board president Barrett O’Gorman said at the dinner. “For such a small community, we receive an incredible level of generosity and support. Our donors understand how critical it is for students to have access to higher education and achieve a degree.”

One of the scholarship recipient students, Luis De La Palma, told the audience, “Your support has allowed me to concentrate on my academics, especially in the STEM field. After attending Santa Barbara City College, I plan to attend the University of California-Santa Cruz to study biochemistry to become a neurosurgeon.”

Winkler said: “Getting a college education is the fastest and most efficient way to get out of poverty. A college graduate typically earns nearly $1 million more than a high school graduate over the course of a 40-year working life. However, college graduates, seven out of 10, are saddled with student debt, averaging $28,950 per borrower in order to cover the rising college costs.”

The Scholarship Foundation received nearly 3,500 applications for financial support in 2017. While 2,688 of those students will receive critical student aid, more than 750 applicants were turned away because of a lack of funds. The average (mean) scholarship amount was a little more than $3,000. Medical students received, on average, $9,000 this year.

The 2017 scholarships were awarded during two ceremonies, on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden for South County students and on Thursday at First Christian Church in Santa Maria for North County students. Hundreds of parents, students and community leaders attended both events. The annual award ceremonies are hosted by the Scholarship Foundation in conjunction with its largest partner, the Santa Barbara Foundation, which contributed $1.38 million in scholarship funding this year.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

