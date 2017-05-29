Monday, April 30 , 2018, 11:26 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Reaches $100 Million Milestone in Awards

Leaders say foundation is first community-based organization in country to reach that mark in financial support for students

Board member Don Logan, left, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara President & CEO Candace Winkler and board president Barrett O’Gorman at the foundation’s annual dinner held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

Board member Don Logan, left, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara President & CEO Candace Winkler and board president Barrett O'Gorman at the foundation's annual dinner held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 814 > of 11
Cathy O’Leary, left, Lorna Hedges and Pam and Terry Valeski.

Cathy O’Leary, left, Lorna Hedges and Pam and Terry Valeski. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 810 > of 11
Past president Richard Welch with his wife, Frederica.

Past president Richard Welch with his wife, Frederica. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 811 > of 11
Supporters Nancy and Dick Curry.

Supporters Nancy and Dick Curry. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 812 > of 11
Past board president Joe Cole, left, former scholarship recipient Christie Glanville and board member Greg Bartholomew.

Past board president Joe Cole, left, former scholarship recipient Christie Glanville and board member Greg Bartholomew. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 813 > of 11
Emily La, cellist and past scholarship recipient, performed at the reception.

Emily La, cellist and past scholarship recipient, performed at the reception. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 816 > of 11
Cheryl and Gary Justice.

Cheryl and Gary Justice. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 817 > of 11
Registration staff Vanessa Alvarez, left, and Nicole Jones.

Registration staff Vanessa Alvarez, left, and Nicole Jones. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 818 > of 11
Board president Barrett O’Gorman speaks.

Board president Barrett O'Gorman speaks. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 819 > of 11
A reception in the Covarrubias Adobe courtyard preceded the foundation dinner.

A reception in the Covarrubias Adobe courtyard preceded the foundation dinner. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 820 > of 11
Foundation supporters Pamela Gann and David Hardee.

Foundation supporters Pamela Gann and David Hardee. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

< 821 > of 11
 
By Rochelle Rose, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | @NoozhawkSociety | May 29, 2017 | 1:15 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara celebrated an important milestone during its busy awards season when it reached the $100 million mark in total scholarships awarded during its 55-year history. The good news was shared at its annual dinner held Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Historical Museum.

“We are the first community-based scholarship program in the country to award such an impressive amount,” Scholarship Foundation President/CEO Candace Winkler announced to the audience. “While reaching this financial milestone is truly a landmark occasion, what we’re even happier to celebrate is the more than 47,000 students who have received scholarships over the past 55 years. This year, we awarded almost 2,700 students a total of $8.43 million in scholarships.”

A crowd of 200 started the party with a hosted wine reception in the Covarrubias Adobe courtyard preceding the foundation dinner, which was held outdoors in the adjacent Museum Courtyard. Portable heaters were fired up to ward off the evening chill.

Scholarship Foundation alumna and cellist Emily La performed lovely Bach pieces during the social hour. Many longtime supporters were on hand, including past presidents and council members Janet Garufis, Joseph Cole, Bruce Micheel, Joanne Rapp, Hubert Vos and Richard Welch, along with honorary board and advisory council members Maryan Schall, David Yossem, John Illgen and others.

“To be the first community-based scholarship program in the U.S. to distribute $100 million in scholarships says a lot about the people of Santa Barbara County,” board president Barrett O’Gorman said at the dinner. “For such a small community, we receive an incredible level of generosity and support. Our donors understand how critical it is for students to have access to higher education and achieve a degree.”

One of the scholarship recipient students, Luis De La Palma, told the audience, “Your support has allowed me to concentrate on my academics, especially in the STEM field. After attending Santa Barbara City College, I plan to attend the University of California-Santa Cruz to study biochemistry to become a neurosurgeon.”

Winkler said: “Getting a college education is the fastest and most efficient way to get out of poverty. A college graduate typically earns nearly $1 million more than a high school graduate over the course of a 40-year working life. However, college graduates, seven out of 10, are saddled with student debt, averaging $28,950 per borrower in order to cover the rising college costs.”

The Scholarship Foundation received nearly 3,500 applications for financial support in 2017. While 2,688 of those students will receive critical student aid, more than 750 applicants were turned away because of a lack of funds. The average (mean) scholarship amount was a little more than $3,000. Medical students received, on average, $9,000 this year.

The 2017 scholarships were awarded during two ceremonies, on Wednesday at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse’s Sunken Garden for South County students and on Thursday at First Christian Church in Santa Maria for North County students. Hundreds of parents, students and community leaders attended both events. The annual award ceremonies are hosted by the Scholarship Foundation in conjunction with its largest partner, the Santa Barbara Foundation, which contributed $1.38 million in scholarship funding this year.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is a 501(c)(3) public charity whose mission is to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of higher education through financial aid advising and scholarships.

Click here for more information about the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, or contact Jennifer St. James, director of marketing and communications, at 805.687.6065 or [email protected].

Noozhawk contributing writer Rochelle Rose can be reached at [email protected]. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkSociety, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 