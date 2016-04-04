Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara Welcomes Danna McGrew to Board of Directors

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to welcome Danna McGrew to its board of directors.

“The Scholarship Foundation is thrilled to have Danna as a member of the board of directors,” said Barrett O’Gorman, board of directors chair for the Scholarship Foundation. “Her substantial ties to the Santa Barbara community and her professional experience will be a great asset to our organization and its mission to inspire, encourage and support Santa Barbara County students in their pursuit of further education.”

McGrew has been at Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf LLP since 1992, and is a certified public accountant. As a partner in the firm’s audit and accounting department, she uses creative approaches to highlight opportunities for improvement on operations, as she has been involved in all aspects of financial reporting, accounting consulting, internal control evaluations and litigation support engagements.

McGrew is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the California Society of CPAs, and in 2007 she was named “Accountant of the Year” by the California Special District Association.

She was also highlighted in the Pacific Coast Business Times’s 2013 Top Women in Business and 2015 list of Who’s Who in Professional Services.

“As a native of Santa Barbara, I’ve seen first-hand how the Scholarship Foundation’s work has positively affected our community,” said McGrew. “Some of the alumni have become clients of Bartlett, Pringle & Wolf, and others have become business leaders in the community. But one of my favorite aspects of the Scholarship Foundation is that by awarding them a scholarship, they show the students that they are worthy of the investment.”

Through her involvement with Santa Barbara’s South Coast Business & Technology Awards, an annual event that benefits the Scholarship Foundation, McGrew has gained a deeper understanding of the Scholarship Foundation’s scope.

In addition, McGrew has mentored students at San Marcos High School in how to utilize the Scholarship Foundation and has been heavily involved in Kids Helping Kids, a student-run local nonprofit.

McGrew is a graduate of the Katherine Harvey Fellows program at the Santa Barbara Foundation and serves on its finance committee. She is also president of the California Central Coast Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association and serves on the South Coast Business & Technology Awards steering and nominating committees.

A graduate from the University of California, Santa Barbara in 1991, McGrew received her bachelor’s degree in business economics with an emphasis in accounting.

— Jennifer St. James is the director of marketing and communications at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.