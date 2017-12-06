Monday, April 16 , 2018, 12:53 pm | A Few Clouds 63º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Recognizes Volunteers, Donors

Gerd Jordano, left, Jonathan Cleek and Candace Winkler, president/CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.
Gerd Jordano, left, Jonathan Cleek and Candace Winkler, president/CEO of the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara. (Emily Hart-Roberts)
By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | December 6, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Some 320 people attended the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s 2017 Community Leaders Luncheon Dec. 1 at Fess Parker DoubleTree Resort. The annual event recognizes Scholarship Foundation volunteers and donors.

Featured speakers this year included Gerd Jordano, who was named Santa Barbara’s Woman of the Year in 2011, and Jonathan Cleek, a Westmont college student and Scholarship Foundation recipient.

Don Logan and Candace Winkler, the Scholarship Foundation’s board chair and president, respectively, also addressed attendees.

Cleek, an aspiring surgeon, captured the spirit of the occasion in his remarks:

“My academic success would not be possible without the assistance of the Scholarship Foundation. I am only able to take a rigorous academic course load and pursue activities that will allow me to realize my professional dream because of your support. Thank you for investing in my life," he said.

In May, the foundation awarded $8.44 million to 2,688 students throughout Santa Barbara County.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 
