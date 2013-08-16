Scholarship Foundation the Designated Beneficiary for 2013 Santa Barbara Triathlon

In addition to being one of the world’s oldest triathlons and attracting some of the world’s fittest athletes, the Santa Barbara Triathlon also gives its athletes a purpose by partnering with a new local nonprofit each year.

Triathletes are encouraged to raise money for the nonprofit designated the official beneficiary. To date, these efforts have resulted in almost $500,000 in donations.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara was voted by the community to be the official nonprofit beneficiary of the 2013 triathlon.

As the presenting sponsor, Montecito Bank & Trust decided to democratize the nonprofit selection process by giving the community the ability to vote for one of the charities selected by the bank — this process continues today.

“The voting created such interest in the event and for months eight wonderful organizations work hard to gather as much support as possible. We are so proud of their efforts and congratulate each of them,” said Janet Garufis, president and CEO of Montecito Bank & Trust.

“Supporting local students is vital to the success of our community,” Scholarship Foundation Executive Director Colette Hadley said. “We appreciate Montecito Bank & Trust’s support, and we are thrilled we secured the votes needed. Donations of any size can help encourage students to achieve their goals.”

Those who attend this popular event at Each Beach in Santa Barbara will be able to stop by the Scholarship Foundation’s information booth to find out more about how the Scholarship Foundation serves more than 35,000 people in the county annually through its outreach programs, and awards financial aid to more than 2,600 local students annually. Athletes and spectators alike can show their support for education by applying a Scholarship Foundation temporary tattoo or being immortalized in the SFSB Photo Booth.

For more information, call development assistant Molly Kemper at 805.687.6065.

— Molly Kemper is a development assistant for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.