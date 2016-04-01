Saturday, June 16 , 2018, 3:04 pm | Overcast 65º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Welcomes Communications Pro Jennifer St. James.

By Raissa Smorol for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | April 1, 2016 | 12:30 p.m.

Jennifer St. James

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is pleased to welcome Jennifer St. James as its director of marketing and communications.

“The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is excited to add communications expertise to the organization,” said Candace Winkler, president and CEO of the Scholarship Foundation. “This will enable us to better tell our stories of success and to highlight the students’ needs as well as the diverse opportunities for community involvement.”

St. James brings to the foundation 18 years of marketing experience in both California and the United Kingdom, and specializes in brand journalism and relationship building through content and social media.

For the past nine years, St. James has owned and operated her own marketing and communications company, Either/Or Media, working for small- and medium-sized businesses in Orange and Santa Barbara counties as well as with Epson America in Long Beach, Calif.

During her time in London, St. James worked for nonprofit organizations such as The Oddfellows and St. John Ambulance, and for-profit companies including the Bank of Scotland, DHL UK, the Wentworth Club and the Financial Times. 

“I’m honored to have been selected for this position,” said St. James. “I’m looking forward to putting my experience to work for the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, and I feel fortunate to join an organization so dedicated to helping the people in our community succeed.”

St. James earned a bachelor’s degree in literature from the College of Creative Studies at UC Santa Barbara, and a master’s in literature, culture and modernism from the University of London, Queen Mary and Westfield.

She has been a mentor for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Team in Training, and currently serves on the board of All For Animals, a local nonprofit supporting humane education and literacy programs for children reading to therapy dogs.

Raissa Smorol is the director of development at the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

