Caltrans District 5 Calling for Applicants to Scholarship Program

Caltrans District 5 and the California Transportation Foundation (CTF) are offering two $1,000 scholarships to high school seniors within the five-county district — Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, Monterey, Santa Cruz and San Benito counties.

Caltrans District 5 employees initiated this scholarship program 19 years ago. It is entirely employee funded through the proceeds of coffee and baked good sales in the district cafeteria.

The scholarship program is designed for college-bound senior high school students who are planning to pursue a career in transportation and live within the five counties area.

These programs are common in most of the 12 Caltrans districts and have the encouragement and support of the California Transportation Foundation which donates 25 percent of the funding with the coffee and food sales providing the rest.

This scholarship program continues to flourish. When the program began in 2002, $500 was raised and one scholarship was awarded. In 2007, $3,500 was raised and seven $500 scholarships were awarded.

The fund-raising efforts have grown, and the program awarded $4,750 in student scholarships since 2017.

Applications must be submitted by April 30. The 2019 scholarships will be awarded this summer to high school seniors from the Central Coast.

For a link to the scholarship application, visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/d5/scholarship.htm. For more information, contact Laurie Baima at [email protected] or call 805-549-3353.

— Susana Cruz for Caltrans District 5.





