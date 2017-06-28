Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 7:27 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Students Earn Scholarships From UCSB Alumni

By Sophia Fischer for UCSB Alumni | June 28, 2017 | 8:57 a.m.

UCSB Alumni has awarded its latest round of scholarships to nine students, bringing this year’s total number of recipients to 44 and the total scholarship amount provided by the alumni group during academic year 2016-17 to more than $82,000.

Five of the newest awards were presented earlier this month during the UCSB Alumni Board of Directors Annual Meeting and Scholarship Luncheon at Mosher Alumni House on campus. Others were given in separate ceremonies.

Jonathan Cloughesy, Jesse Eaton-Luria, Connor Reilly and Jessica Vived received a UCSB AlumniLegacy Scholarship for their academic accomplishments and involvement on campus.

Francesca Towers received a scholarship for her talent and dedication to art.

Amanda “Andy” Chen earned UCSB Alumni’s A. Russell Buchanan Award for History Majors, which was funded by UCSB Alumni and presented by the Department of History in memory of longtime university history professor A. Russell Buchanan.

UCSB Alumni scholarship awards also include:

The Vernon I. Cheadle Award, in honor of the university’s second chancellor, known for his renowned leadership and passion for research. This year’s recipient was Laura Schultheis, Ph.D. ecology '19, of Loomis.

The award was presented by the UCSB Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration.

The Live Like Regi Alumni Scholarship Fund, established in memory of U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reginald "Regi" Jerome Johnson, for his outstanding contributions and service as a fighter pilot.

This year’s recipient was Celeste Wilson ’20, ROTC cadet and biology major, of Chico, who received the award during the All Gaucho Reunion ROTC reception in April.

The Gaucho Alumni Scholarship Award was presented to Economics major and ROTC Cadet Javier Lopez ’18, of San Marino.

UCSB Alumni helps students reach their academic goals by providing scholarship support every year to Gauchos. Criteria varies for each scholarship and includes achievement, potential, financial need and being related to a UCSB alumnus.

Scholarships are funded through private donations, and are awarded to new and continuing students.

“We are proud to recognize these deserving students for their dedication, work ethic and commitment to UCSB,” said Zach Rentz M.A. ’15, Ph.D. philosophy, UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund Committee chair.

“They represent the high quality and caliber of our student body,” Rentz said.

For more information, contact Sophia Fischer, [email protected], 893-4077.

— Sophia Fischer for UCSB Alumni.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 