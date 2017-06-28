Students Earn Scholarships From UCSB Alumni

UCSB Alumni has awarded its latest round of scholarships to nine students, bringing this year’s total number of recipients to 44 and the total scholarship amount provided by the alumni group during academic year 2016-17 to more than $82,000.

Five of the newest awards were presented earlier this month during the UCSB Alumni Board of Directors Annual Meeting and Scholarship Luncheon at Mosher Alumni House on campus. Others were given in separate ceremonies.

Jonathan Cloughesy, Jesse Eaton-Luria, Connor Reilly and Jessica Vived received a UCSB AlumniLegacy Scholarship for their academic accomplishments and involvement on campus.

Francesca Towers received a scholarship for her talent and dedication to art.

Amanda “Andy” Chen earned UCSB Alumni’s A. Russell Buchanan Award for History Majors, which was funded by UCSB Alumni and presented by the Department of History in memory of longtime university history professor A. Russell Buchanan.

UCSB Alumni scholarship awards also include:

The Vernon I. Cheadle Award, in honor of the university’s second chancellor, known for his renowned leadership and passion for research. This year’s recipient was Laura Schultheis, Ph.D. ecology '19, of Loomis.

The award was presented by the UCSB Cheadle Center for Biodiversity & Ecological Restoration.

The Live Like Regi Alumni Scholarship Fund, established in memory of U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Reginald "Regi" Jerome Johnson, for his outstanding contributions and service as a fighter pilot.

This year’s recipient was Celeste Wilson ’20, ROTC cadet and biology major, of Chico, who received the award during the All Gaucho Reunion ROTC reception in April.

The Gaucho Alumni Scholarship Award was presented to Economics major and ROTC Cadet Javier Lopez ’18, of San Marino.

UCSB Alumni helps students reach their academic goals by providing scholarship support every year to Gauchos. Criteria varies for each scholarship and includes achievement, potential, financial need and being related to a UCSB alumnus.

Scholarships are funded through private donations, and are awarded to new and continuing students.

“We are proud to recognize these deserving students for their dedication, work ethic and commitment to UCSB,” said Zach Rentz M.A. ’15, Ph.D. philosophy, UCSB Alumni Scholarship Fund Committee chair.

“They represent the high quality and caliber of our student body,” Rentz said.

For more information, contact Sophia Fischer, [email protected], 893-4077.

— Sophia Fischer for UCSB Alumni.