Thursday, June 28 , 2018, 11:29 pm | Fair 65º

 
 
 
 

Scholarship Foundation Honors 29 Student Artists

Winning pieces on display at Museum of Art’s Family Resource Center through March 15

High school seniors offered portfolios of their artwork for annual competition.
High school seniors offered portfolios of their artwork for annual competition. (Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara)
By Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara | March 10, 2018 | 3:19 p.m.

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 29 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on March 8.

Selected as winners of the Foundation’s 2018 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship, and all winning art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through March 15.

The best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship. This year, Miguel Sota from San Marcos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.
 
“The Scholarship Foundation is pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies and pursue their dreams,” said Barbara Robertson, interim president/CEO of the foundation.

“This annual reception and exhibition is always inspiring," she said. "We are very proud of our role in encouraging local student artists to push themselves creatively and further hone their skills.”
 
Each year, the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition.

The submissions are judged by a panel of prominent local artists at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House. This year, 70 student artists competed. The judging took place March 1.

Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Judy Larson.

The other 2018 art scholarship winners are Giovanna Ayala (Santa Barbara High School), Violet Beraldo (Dos Pueblos), Evan Boger (Providence High School), Lela Brodie (San Marcos), Katherine Buckley (Santa Barbara), Mia Candy (San Marcos).

Jenavieve Carrisosa (Santa Barbara), Pamela DeMaria (Dos Pueblos), David Eastwood (Dos Pueblos), Jeanette Fantone (Carpinteria), Hope Figgins (Santa Barbara), Elena Ibbetson (Dos Pueblos), Christian Jacinto (San Marcos).

Cooper Jasiorkowski (Dos Pueblos), Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara), Lauren Lemus (Dos Pueblos), Lily Linz (Santa Barbara), Aime Luna (Dos Pueblos), Tess Oakley (San Marcos), Quinn Pendergast (Santa Barbara), Natalie Perez (Dos Pueblos).

Kalen Sabean (Carpinteria), Ilana Shapiro (Dos Pueblos), Benjamin Speirs (Santa Barbara), Layla Stoutenborough (San Marcos), Mikaela Torres (Carpinteria), Kristin Trent (San Marcos), and Amanda Weymouth (Santa Barbara).

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 