Scholarship Foundation Honors 29 Student Artists

Winning pieces on display at Museum of Art’s Family Resource Center through March 15

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara honored 29 student artists during a presentation and reception at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art on March 8.

Selected as winners of the Foundation’s 2018 Art Scholarship Competition, the students addressed family members and supporters in the museum’s Mary Craig Auditorium.

Each winner receives a $2,500 scholarship, and all winning art submissions will be exhibited in the museum’s Family Resource Center through March 15.

The best of show winner receives an additional $1,000 scholarship. This year, Miguel Sota from San Marcos High School was awarded the Schall Family Best of Show Prize.



“The Scholarship Foundation is pleased to recognize these talented young artists and provide them with opportunities to continue their studies and pursue their dreams,” said Barbara Robertson, interim president/CEO of the foundation.

“This annual reception and exhibition is always inspiring," she said. "We are very proud of our role in encouraging local student artists to push themselves creatively and further hone their skills.”



Each year, the Scholarship Foundation invites high school seniors in southern Santa Barbara County to submit a portfolio of original work for its art scholarship competition.

The submissions are judged by a panel of prominent local artists at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art’s Ridley-Tree Education Center at McCormick House. This year, 70 student artists competed. The judging took place March 1.

Serving as judges this year were Anthony Askew, Patti Jacquemain and Judy Larson.

The other 2018 art scholarship winners are Giovanna Ayala (Santa Barbara High School), Violet Beraldo (Dos Pueblos), Evan Boger (Providence High School), Lela Brodie (San Marcos), Katherine Buckley (Santa Barbara), Mia Candy (San Marcos).

Jenavieve Carrisosa (Santa Barbara), Pamela DeMaria (Dos Pueblos), David Eastwood (Dos Pueblos), Jeanette Fantone (Carpinteria), Hope Figgins (Santa Barbara), Elena Ibbetson (Dos Pueblos), Christian Jacinto (San Marcos).

Cooper Jasiorkowski (Dos Pueblos), Janelle Knight (Santa Barbara), Lauren Lemus (Dos Pueblos), Lily Linz (Santa Barbara), Aime Luna (Dos Pueblos), Tess Oakley (San Marcos), Quinn Pendergast (Santa Barbara), Natalie Perez (Dos Pueblos).

Kalen Sabean (Carpinteria), Ilana Shapiro (Dos Pueblos), Benjamin Speirs (Santa Barbara), Layla Stoutenborough (San Marcos), Mikaela Torres (Carpinteria), Kristin Trent (San Marcos), and Amanda Weymouth (Santa Barbara).

The Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara is the nation’s largest community-based provider of college scholarships, having cumulatively awarded in excess of $100 million to more than 47,000 county students since its founding in 1962.

A nonprofit organization, the Scholarship Foundation also provides free financial aid advising services. For additional information, visit www.sbscholarship.org.

— Tim Dougherty for Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.