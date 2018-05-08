Scholarships Awarded to Vocal, Musical Artists

Eleven musicians and vocal artists competed for scholarships amounting to $26,000 overall when the Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation held its annual competition recently Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort. Emcee for the event was Deborah Bertling, PASF Board president.

In the instrumental category, prize winners were:

First prize — Timothy Beccue (cello) a senior at Westmont College who studies with Trevor Handy.

Second — Sofia Malvinni (violin) is a student in the Core Knowledge Program at La Cumbre Junior High and studies with Valerie Malvinni.

Third — Ilana Shapiro (flute) studies with Catherine Ransom Karoly and attends Dos Pueblos High School.

Fourth — Josiah Frias from Lompoc, will be studying guitar at Pepperdine in the fall with Christopher Parkening.

“I'm grateful to be given the opportunity for financial support and multiple competing/performing opportunities offered by the scholarship foundation. During my time as a student, PASF has been a huge help in allowing me to pursue the activities that interest me,” said Beccue.

Vocal competition winners were:

First prize, Kelly Newberry (mezzo-soprano); second Naomi Merer (soprano); third Tyler Reece (baritone). All three winners are UCSB doctoral candidates in musical arts. Newberry is from Isabel Bayrakdarian’s studio and Merer and Reece are with Linda DiFiore.

Judges for the competition were Ani Aznavoorian (cellist), John Ballerino (pianist/vocal coach), Carol Ann Manzi (soprano/vocal coach) and Geoffrey Rutkowski (cellist).

The Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation was formed in 1982 by the late Mrs. Lincoln Dellar to provide aid to deserving vocal and instrumental students with professional potential, who live and/or study in the Santa Barbara area.

For information about the organization and a list of previous winners visit pasfsb.org.

— Marylove Thralls for Performing Arts Scholarship Foundation.