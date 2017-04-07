Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:01 pm | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 

Scholarships to Let Young Fliers Spread Their Wings

By Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club | April 7, 2017 | 11:49 a.m.

The Santa Ynez Valley Airport Authority is offering students who live in Santa Barbara County the opportunity to apply for flight-training scholarships. Two scholarships of $2,000 each will allow recipients to obtain flight training in a general aviation aircraft at Santa Ynez Valley Airport.

Scholarship winners will be announced at Airport Day, May 20 at Santa Ynez Valley Airport. This annual event has more than 1,000 attendees providing free airplane rides to about 100 youngsters each year through the Experimental Aircraft Association’s “Young Eagles” program.

The flight-training scholarship is funded by a grant from the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians Foundation. This is the third year the Chumash Foundation has provided scholarship grants and has been a supporter of Airport Day since it’s inception in 2014.

The local chapter of the EAA, Valley Sport Aviators/EAA Chapter 491 is administering the scholarship with the SYVAA. Applications can be downloaded at EAA491.org/scholarship.

Last year two local students, Robyn Ribet and Liam Edwards obtained flight training through the Airport Day scholarships.

— Robert Perry for Santa Ynez Valley Youth Aviation Club.

 
