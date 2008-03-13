Following are the dates/times of the remaining 2007-08 meetings for the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education. These meetings will be held at the District Administration Office, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. This schedule will be updated as meetings are added or deleted.
SANTA BARBARA SCHOOL DISTRICTS
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS
(for the period March 18, 2008 thru June 2008)
March 18, 2008, special board meeting, 3:30 p.m.
APRIL 2008
April 8, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
April 22, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
April 29, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
MAY 2008
May 13, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
May 27, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
JUNE 2008
June 10, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
June 24, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.
School Board Announces Meeting Schedule
The Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education releases its scheduled meeting dates for the remainder of the year.
