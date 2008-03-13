School Board Announces Meeting Schedule

The Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education releases its scheduled meeting dates for the remainder of the year.

Following are the dates/times of the remaining 2007-08 meetings for the Santa Barbara School Districts’ Board of Education. These meetings will be held at the District Administration Office, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101. This schedule will be updated as meetings are added or deleted. SANTA BARBARA SCHOOL DISTRICTS BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETINGS (for the period March 18, 2008 thru June 2008) March 18, 2008, special board meeting, 3:30 p.m. APRIL 2008 April 8, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. April 22, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. April 29, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. MAY 2008 May 13, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. May 27, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. JUNE 2008 June 10, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m. June 24, 2008, regular board meeting, 7:00 p.m.

Ask

Vote

Investigate

Answer

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >