Monday, June 25 , 2018, 2:34 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

School Board Approves Fundraising Plans for SBHS Outdoor Classroom and Garden

By Stacy Pulice for the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School | December 10, 2014 | 7:54 a.m.

On Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara school board approved fundraising plans to reinvigorate the Santa Barbara High School Outdoor Classroom and Garden.

The total project cost is estimated at $500,000.

The space is currently home to teacher Jose Caballero’s Small Scale Food Production and AP Environmental Science classes, and has been in operation for over a decade.

As research has linked increased green space and time outdoors with emotional and academic benefits for students, experiential learning and community building will be enhanced by the new outdoor classroom and garden workspace. With a focus on sustainability and food systems, students will benefit directly from their hands-on participation in the production of food. Career-oriented life skills and a connection to the environment are two focuses of this program.

The fundraising effort is being led by the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, with a lead gift provided by the Pulice family.

— Stacy Pulice represents the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 