School Board Approves Fundraising Plans for SBHS Outdoor Classroom and Garden

On Tuesday night, the Santa Barbara school board approved fundraising plans to reinvigorate the Santa Barbara High School Outdoor Classroom and Garden.

The total project cost is estimated at $500,000.

The space is currently home to teacher Jose Caballero’s Small Scale Food Production and AP Environmental Science classes, and has been in operation for over a decade.

As research has linked increased green space and time outdoors with emotional and academic benefits for students, experiential learning and community building will be enhanced by the new outdoor classroom and garden workspace. With a focus on sustainability and food systems, students will benefit directly from their hands-on participation in the production of food. Career-oriented life skills and a connection to the environment are two focuses of this program.

The fundraising effort is being led by the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School, with a lead gift provided by the Pulice family.

— Stacy Pulice represents the Foundation for Santa Barbara High School.