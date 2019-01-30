Santa Barbara School Board Considers Dual-Language Immersion Program

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is looking at creating a dual-language immersion program.

The move comes at a time when the state is looking to create more multilingual students.

The California Department of Education in 2018 released Global California 2030, a call to action across the state to create and sustain K-12 educational programs that lead to multilingual students.

The initiative sets the goal of having half of all K-12 students participate in programs leading to proficiency in two or more languages by 2030.

"As the district continues to strive forward in building from the assetts and culture that our students bring to us on a daily basis, it really is an important next step for us," said Raul Ramirez, assistant superintendent of elementary education."

The school board discussed the matter at Tuesday night's meeting.

The district plans to conduct a community survey during the 2019-20 school year, followed by planning and the launch of transitional kindergarten and kindergarten programs in the 2021-22 school year, at an existing elementary school on the Westside.

The program would be considered a "school of choice," meaning a student wouldn't have to live within the school's geographic boundaries to attend.

The district wants to launch a dual-language program at Santa Barbara Junior High for seventh-graders in the 2020-21 school year, and then a program for eighth-graders the following school year.

Eventually, the district would like to launch a program at a high school, but planning for that won't start until 2021.

School Board Member Kate Ford said 40 years ago she received her credential in bilingual education, and she has seen the state shift focus several times over the years in the area of bilingual education.

"How exciting it is to consider this, expand this, and make it a really big focus of this district," Ford said.

Board member Laura Capps noted that Prop. 58, which passed in 2016 and allowed non-English instruction to be used in classrooms, received 74 percent of the district's vote.

"A lot of things this school district takes on, we're not exactly numerically sure is a priority, but we know this is a priority for this county and for this area," Capps said.

Capps also said the district needs to look at Adelante Charter School, an existing dual-language immersion school, as a model for how to move forward.

The district plans to hire a credentialed biliterate English and Social Studies teacher to begin planning an instructional model, select and procure instructional materials, and recruit students.

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina