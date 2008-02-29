Sunday, June 24 , 2018, 6:41 am | Overcast 63º

 
 
 
 

School Board Offers No. 2 Position to Smith

Vacant Santa Barbara deputy superintendent's position will include $186,000 salary.

By ROB KUZNIA, NOOZHAWK STAFF WRITER | February 29, 2008 | 5:05 p.m.

The Santa Barbara school board Friday offered its vacant deputy superintendent job to Eric Smith, who came to the district last fall as an interim financial consultant to help it sort out a financial mess.

Smith was not present when the school board voted Friday evening to extend the offer, but he has expressed interest in the position, school board member Nancy Harter said Friday.

The board is offering Smith a salary of $186,000 — which is about $3,000 more than the base salary of his would-be boss, Superintendent Brian Sarvis, although Sarvis has a more extensive benefits package, Harter said.

School officials and union representatives alike have praised Smith’s financial acumen, saying they now finally trust that the budget numbers are accurate.

Last summer, a couple of months after the board made $2.5 million worth of budget cuts, the district’s business office thought that it had discovered a $5 million surplus, which gave the impression the cuts were unnecessary, Sarvis said Friday.

But, because of overstated revenues and understated expenses, the surplus was only $2 million, he said.

Sarvis said he moved the top two budget officials out of the district. They were replaced by full-time director Shirley Corpuz and Smith, who in the past has said publicly that he was not interested in becoming the permanent head of the finance department.

Smith could not be reached for comment Friday, but Harter said she believes “he was just trying to stay on the sidelines” during a prior search for a permanent hire that ended three weeks ago. At the time, Smith, who lives in Templeton, was not among the applicants for the position, she said, adding that the attempt failed to turn up a desired candidate. Sometime after, she said, Smith and Sarvis began discussing the possibility of Smith taking the position.

In January, Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger announced his state budget proposal, which called for cutting a record $4 billion from education in an effort to address a $14.5 billion budget gap. For the K-12 Santa Barbara school system, that means the school board must cut $4 million this spring from its $93 million discretionary budget for the 2008-09 school year.

Harter said Smith’s offer includes a component for “housing assistance.” It’s unclear whether this means the district will offer him assistance in affording a loan for a home in Santa Barbara, where the median house price is $1.2 million. But, she said, the contract includes a clause stating that if he is unable to secure a home loan within 90 days, he can terminate the contract.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Cimme Eordanidis
Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 