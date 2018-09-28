Friday, September 28 , 2018, 7:38 pm | Fog/Mist 63º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara School Board Approves Framework for Cultural Equity, Proficiency

It seeks to integrate school climate, hiring and retention, professional development, instruction and assessment, curriculum, family engagement

Denice Spangler Adams Santa Barbara school board Click to view larger
Resident Denice Spangler Adams speaks at this week’s school board meeting and raises questions about the Santa Barbara district’s approach to promoting equity and achieving social justice. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | September 28, 2018 | 6:54 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education has passed a framework for equity and cultural proficiency, a sweeping document that aims to provide “fair outcomes, treatment and opportunities for all students.” 

"It's our responsibility to our students to provide equity," board member Laura Capps said at this week's school board meeting.

The vote was 5-0.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka kicked off the discussion, explaining that America is a mixture of cultures.

"Cultural proficiency is very subtle," he said. "How do we understand another person's culture?"

He said that in the past, individuals held pieces of the equity strategies close to the vest, but that it's time for the district to formalize its ways and develop a system for equity. 

The district created a diagram that attempts to integrate six disciplines: school climate, hiring and retention, professional development, instruction and assessment, curriculum and family engagement.

In the area of hiring and retention, the human resources department will recruit and support employees who can serve as “mirrors and windows” for students of all backgrounds. About 60 percent of the students in the district are Latino.

Through professional development, teachers and employees will receive training to recognize implicit bias and how to teach in a multicultural setting.

In the area of curriculum, the board agreed that the scope and content of coursework and instructional materials should feature inclusivity, including a proposed Ethnic and Social Justice Studies graduation requirement.

The board members agreed that the framework is just one way to promote equity on its campuses.

"For so long in education we have looked at a silver bullet, and it's not there," board member Ismael Paredes Ulloa said.

Capps said that developing equity on campus isn't a political or personal decision, but a necessary and legal one to close the widening achievemnt gap between Latino students and white students in the district. 

"It's not just a nice thing to do, it's also a must thing to do," Capps said. 

Resident Denice Spangler Adams said everyone wants equity, but she questioned the district's method of achieving it. 

"My issue is not achieving social justice, it's how we go about it," Adams said. "We all want the same goal."

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 