Santa Barbara School Board Approves Framework for Cultural Equity, Proficiency

It seeks to integrate school climate, hiring and retention, professional development, instruction and assessment, curriculum, family engagement

The Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education has passed a framework for equity and cultural proficiency, a sweeping document that aims to provide “fair outcomes, treatment and opportunities for all students.”

"It's our responsibility to our students to provide equity," board member Laura Capps said at this week's school board meeting.

The vote was 5-0.

Superintendent Cary Matsuoka kicked off the discussion, explaining that America is a mixture of cultures.

"Cultural proficiency is very subtle," he said. "How do we understand another person's culture?"

He said that in the past, individuals held pieces of the equity strategies close to the vest, but that it's time for the district to formalize its ways and develop a system for equity.

The district created a diagram that attempts to integrate six disciplines: school climate, hiring and retention, professional development, instruction and assessment, curriculum and family engagement.

In the area of hiring and retention, the human resources department will recruit and support employees who can serve as “mirrors and windows” for students of all backgrounds. About 60 percent of the students in the district are Latino.

Through professional development, teachers and employees will receive training to recognize implicit bias and how to teach in a multicultural setting.

In the area of curriculum, the board agreed that the scope and content of coursework and instructional materials should feature inclusivity, including a proposed Ethnic and Social Justice Studies graduation requirement.

The board members agreed that the framework is just one way to promote equity on its campuses.

"For so long in education we have looked at a silver bullet, and it's not there," board member Ismael Paredes Ulloa said.

Capps said that developing equity on campus isn't a political or personal decision, but a necessary and legal one to close the widening achievemnt gap between Latino students and white students in the district.

"It's not just a nice thing to do, it's also a must thing to do," Capps said.

Resident Denice Spangler Adams said everyone wants equity, but she questioned the district's method of achieving it.

"My issue is not achieving social justice, it's how we go about it," Adams said. "We all want the same goal."

