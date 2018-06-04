Monday, June 4 , 2018, 1:39 am | Overcast with Haze 57º

 
 
 
 

Local News

School Bus Catches Fire on Santa Barbara’s Westside

Vehicle was empty when flames began burning in its engine compartment

By Tom Bolton, Noozhawk Executive Editor | @tombol | updated logo 5:17 p.m. | October 31, 2013 | 4:43 p.m.

Firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to a school bus that caught on fire on the city's Westside, according to the Santa Barbara City Fire Department.

Fire crews were called out shortly before 4 p.m. to Mission Street near Chino Street, where they found an empty Santa Barbara Transportat bus that had pulled to the curb and was on fire, said fire Capt. Gary Pitney.

Witnesses told Noozhawk the blaze appeared to have started in the engine compartment of the bus, and was putting out a large amount of black smoke.

Pitney said the bus had just dropped off its last passengers, and credited the driver with getting the vehicle safely to the side of road.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the fire, and no other damage was reported, Pitney said.

Mission Street was closed down for a time while fire crews mopped up the scene.

Check back with Noozhawk for updates to this story.

Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

 

Santa Barbara firefighters responded Thursday afternoon to an empty school bus that caught on fire on Mission Street on the city's Westside. (Liz Fahy Scott photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 