School Crossing Guard Struck by Vehicle in Santa Barbara

An elderly school crossing guard was injured Wednesday when she was struck by a vehicle while helping children cross the street, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. on the 300 block of East Alamar Avenue, at Calle Noguera, said Sgt. Riley Harwood.

The crossing guard for nearby Peabody School "was assisting someone across the street when she was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling at slow speed," Harwood said.

The victim, an 84-year-old woman whose name was not released, was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment, Harwood said.

She suffered a broken ankle, cuts and bruises, but her injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, Harwood said.

The driver who struck the woman, a 73-year-old man whose name also was not released, was found to be at fault in the accident for failure to yield the right of way to a pedestrian, Harwood said.

However, he had not been cited as of late Wednesday afternoon.

The driver told investigators that he did not see the crossing guard until the last moment, Harwood said.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.