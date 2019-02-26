Pixel Tracker

Santa Barbara School District Hires Bradley Brock as Principal at La Cumbre Jr. High

Educator from Los Angeles will replace Jo Ann Caines, who died in June 2018

Bradley Brock Click to view larger
Bradley Brock has been named the principal of La Cumbre Junior High School in Santa Barbara. (Contributed photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | February 26, 2019 | 8:25 p.m.

After a nationwide search, the Santa Barbara Unified School District Board of Education has named Bradley Brock as principal of La Cumbre Junior High.

The board voted 5-0 on Tuesday to select Brock, an administrator at the Irving STEAM Magnet Middle School in Los Angeles.

He replaces Jo Ann Caines, who died in June 2018.

“Although faced with the heavy loss of Jo Ann Caines nearly one-year ago, the selection of a leader for La Cumbre Junior High marked a pivotal moment for the school community,” said district Superintendent Cary Matsuoka. “We are pleased to welcome Bradley Brock to Santa Barbara Unified School District".

Brock will begin his new position on July 1.

He has served as a teacher and administrator for the past 18 years, with expertise and recognition for implementing a public STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics) program.

“I am honored to join the La Cumbre Junior High School community,” Brock said in a statement. “I believe education is on the frontline of making successful futures not only possible but attainable for all students. I look forward to listening and engaging with students, families and staff to build effective learning opportunities at La Cumbre.” 

Brock has a bachelor's degree from USC, a master's degree from Los Angeles Principal Residency Network/California State University Los Angeles, and is completing his doctorate at Johns Hopkins University. 

The interview panel was comprised of 25 people, including teachers, staff, district officials and community partners.

La Cumbre is Santa Barbara’s oldest junior high school, and serves about 530 students in grades 7 and 8, said Lauren Bianchi Klemann, the district's public information officer. The campus at 2255 Modoc Road spans nearly 22 acres on Santa Barbara’s Westside.

Brock will earn between $124,000 and $138,000. 

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

