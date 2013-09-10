School District Seeks Candidates for Measures A, B Oversight Committees

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the secondary schools’ Measure A parcel tax ($44 per parcel) and the elementary schools’ Measure B parcel tax ($47 per parcel).

On Nov. 6, 2012, the measures were passed by voters residing within the district’s secondary school boundaries (Measure A) and voters residing within the district’s elementary school boundaries (Measure B). Measure A authorizes funding for math, science, technology, foreign language, arts, music and theater programs in the junior and senior high schools. Measure B authorizes funding for music, math, science and technology programs in the elementary schools.

The Citizens’ Oversight Committee for each parcel tax will meet regularly each year. Each committee’s bylaws are posted online and available by clicking here. Those interested are encouraged to complete an application and check each category for which they are eligible. Four Measure A seats and one Measure B seat are available:

Measure A Parcel Tax Oversight Committee

» one member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

» one member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

» one member of the community;

» one member who is both a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization.

Measure B Parcel Tax Oversight Committee

» one member currently serving on the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

To be a qualified person, applicant must not be an employee or official of the school district; and not be employed by a vendor, contractor or consultant of the district.

If you wish to serve, complete the application posted online by clicking here. Completed applications should be mailed or delivered to Barbara Keyani, Santa Barbara Unified School District, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 by 4p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.