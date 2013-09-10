Friday, June 1 , 2018, 7:42 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

School District Seeks Candidates for Measures A, B Oversight Committees

By Barbara Keyani for the Santa Barbara Unified School District | September 10, 2013 | 8:32 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the secondary schools’ Measure A parcel tax ($44 per parcel) and the elementary schools’ Measure B parcel tax ($47 per parcel).

On Nov. 6, 2012, the measures were passed by voters residing within the district’s secondary school boundaries (Measure A) and voters residing within the district’s elementary school boundaries (Measure B). Measure A authorizes funding for math, science, technology, foreign language, arts, music and theater programs in the junior and senior high schools. Measure B authorizes funding for music, math, science and technology programs in the elementary schools.

The Citizens’ Oversight Committee for each parcel tax will meet regularly each year. Each committee’s bylaws are posted online and available by clicking here. Those interested are encouraged to complete an application and check each category for which they are eligible. Four Measure A seats and one Measure B seat are available:

Measure A Parcel Tax Oversight Committee

» one member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

» one member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

» one member of the community;

» one member who is both a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization.

Measure B Parcel Tax Oversight Committee

» one member currently serving on the board of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

To be a qualified person, applicant must not be an employee or official of the school district; and not be employed by a vendor, contractor or consultant of the district.

If you wish to serve, complete the application posted online by clicking here. Completed applications should be mailed or delivered to Barbara Keyani, Santa Barbara Unified School District, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 by 4p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 