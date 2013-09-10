School District Seeks Candidates for Measures Q, R Oversight Committees

The Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Board of Education is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the independent Citizens’ Oversight Committee for the secondary schools’ Measure Q $75 million bond and the elementary schools’ Measure R $35 million bond.

On Nov. 2, 2010, the bonds were passed by voters residing within the district’s secondary school boundaries (Measure Q) and voters residing within the district’s elementary school boundaries (Measure R). The bonds authorize funding for needed repairs, upgrades and new construction facilities projects to schools within the district.

In accordance with Proposition 39, state law requires that the district’s Board of Education appoint two oversight committees, one for Measure Q and one for Measure R. The Citizens’ Oversight Committee for each bond will meet regularly each year. Each committee’s bylaws are posted online and available by clicking here.

Four seats are available on each committee. Those interested are encouraged to complete an application and check each category for which they are eligible.

Measure Q Bond Oversight Committee

» one member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

» one member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

» one member who is active in a bona fide taxpayers’ organization or is a tax preparer;

» one member who is both a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization.

Measure R Bond Oversight Committee

» one member active in a business organization representing the business community located in the district;

» one member active in a senior citizens’ organization;

» one member who is active in a bona fide taxpayers’ organization or is a tax preparer;

» one member who is both a parent or guardian of a child enrolled in the district and active in a parent-teacher organization.

To be a qualified person, applicant must not be an employee or official of the school district; and not be employed by a vendor, contractor or consultant of the district. If you wish to serve, complete the application posted online by clicking here. Completed applications should be mailed or delivered to Barbara Keyani, Santa Barbara Unified School District, 720 Santa Barbara St., Santa Barbara, CA 93101 by 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16.

— Barbara Keyani is an administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara Unified School District.